Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan view "Kazakh yurt" installed at Seaside National Park [PHOTO]

24 August 2022 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have familiarized themselves with the “Kazakh yurt” installed at the Seaside National Park on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The heads of state then had a conversation at a tea table.

