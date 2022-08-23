Karabakh: Gubadli-Eyvazli road construction in full swing in liberated lands [PHOTO/VIDEO]

23 August 2022 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The construction of the Gubadli-Eyvazli highway in the liberated lands is in full swing, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani State Agency for Automobile Roads.

The construction of the 28.5-km road, which is leading to the Eyvazli village across the difficult terrain in Gubadli District, is being carried out by the State Agency for Automobile Roads with two lanes under technical grade IV.

According to the agency, the roadbed construction is being carried out in km 0-5, while the construction of the roadbed in the 5th-6th km has been completed. Work is being carried out to bring the road slopes to the project level in the 6-14th km using the crushing method. The construction of the roadbed in the 14-15th km is nearing completion and construction activities are ongoing to bring the road slopes to the project level in the 15-20th km.

The building of the roadbed in the 20.9-21st km segment is nearing completion, as are the roadbed profiling and filling activities in the 21-22 km sector. Moreover, the construction of the roadbed in the 23-25 ​​km section has already been completed.

Filling activities and the building of a new roadbed are underway in the 27-28 km sector. Removal of the vegetation layer, excavating, backfilling, cutting of mountain slopes, raising the roadbed to the project level with the crushing method in the mountains, and construction are all underway in the 28.5 km segment.

The construction of circular pipes of various diameters, rectangular water crossings, and underpasses, as well as automobile bridges, is underway to ensure the transport of water according to the scheme along the newly constructed road.

The preliminary foundation concrete work of the rectangular water crossing located at 24-24.44 km is being carried out. Construction of a culvert concrete pipe is underway at 0-0.5 km.

Pile construction on the 122.4-meter-long 4-span bridge erected on the 2.5th kilometer, as well as drilling and concreting activities, has been completed.

Pile concreting work is underway on the 66-meter-long two-span road bridge erected at the 21st kilometer. Construction on the bridge's A1, and A2 piers is nearing completion, and concrete work on the base of the P2 pier is underway.

The appropriate quantity of equipment and manpower has been involved in the construction site to complete the work on time and with quality in line with the Construction Norms and Rules.

A camp was built in the area in order to complete the construction in a timely manner. An asphalt-concrete plant and a sand-gravel plant, a special area for maintenance and service of machines and equipment, as well as an office, canteen and rest areas with all the necessary conditions for workers have been built in the camp.

The Gubadli-Eyvaz highway passes through Mahmudlu, Khidirli, Muskanli, Malikahmadli, Gudanli, Davudlu, and Eyvazli villages of Gubadli District. The highway is one of the road infrastructure projects that will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions liberated from the Armenian occupation.

