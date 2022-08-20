Iranian military delegation pays homage to martyrs at Alley of Martyrs in Baku

20 August 2022 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation of specialists from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran paid homage to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity and were buried at the Alley of Martyrs, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Iranian delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan. The guests paid tribute to the memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland, who became Martyrs for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, laid flowers at their graves, and a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument, the report added.

---

