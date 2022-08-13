Border transgressor wounded on Azerbaijani-Iranian border [PHOTO]

13 August 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani border guards have wounded a border transgressor on the country's state border with Iran, Azernews reports, citing the State Border Service.

The State Border Service prevented drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan as part of measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border, and fight against drug trafficking.

At 0155 on August 12, border guards noticed two unknown individuals moving from Iran in the direction of Azerbaijan in the service area of ​​the border post near Yardimli’s Deman village. The service area was immediately cordoned off.

The border violators disobeyed the border guards' stop command and warning shots, shooting at them when they attempted to evade the chase.

Border guards used guns in accordance with the norms of the Azerbaijani border legislation. As a result, one of the border violators was injured and detained, while the other managed to retreat to Iranian territory by using the darkness and difficulties of the terrain. The injured suspect - Iranian citizen Nadirzada Aghajan (50) received prompt medical assistance and was hospitalized.

As a result of the search measures carried out in the area, a drug-like substance (marijuana) weighing 7.935 grams, a pistol, and its cartridges were seized in a package.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office and the State Border Service are taking the necessary operational-investigative measures into the case.

In the same vein, border guards noticed an unknown individual violating the state border from Iran to Azerbaijan in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment’s border post located near Beylagan’s Ahmadli village at around 0105 hours on August 11.

Despite the border guard's “Stop" command and warning shots, the border violator fled back to Iranian territory, throwing his baggage and taking advantage of the dense reeds and darkness of the area.

As a result of the search measures carried out in the area, drug-like substances with a total weight of 21.9 kg (20 kg and 700 grams of marijuana and 1 kg of opium, 200 grams of heroin) were found in the package.

Operational-investigative measures are underway into the case.

