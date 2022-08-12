Azerbaijan's population increases by 0.3 percent

12 August 2022 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Statistics Committee has reported on the population growth, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Azerbaijan's population has increased by 0.3 percent ( 29,418 people) from January 1 through July 1, 2022.

As of July 1, 2022, the country's population stands at 10,185,748 people.

Some 52.9 percent of the total population are urban, and 47.1 percent are rural residents.

Notably, the 10 millionth citizen of Azerbaijan was born on April 6, 2019.

The weight of the girl, born in the family of Rauf Hasanov and Nigar Ojagova was 3.6 kg, while her height was 52 cm. The child was born completely healthy.

In connection with the birth of the baby, festive events took place in Baku.

Tree-planting events and gala concerts were held on Baku Boulevard, and fireworks were arranged as well.

Moreover, Azerbaijan was once named the country with the highest percentage of people aged 25 to 29 in Europe, as noted in an article published in the MDS business journal.

