Azerbaijan completes construction of new road bypassing Lachin city [PHOTO/VIDEO]

The Azerbaijani State Agency for Automobile Roads has completed the construction of a new road bypassing Lachin city.

During the construction of the road, 7.3 million cubic meters of excavation, as well as 1.3 million cubic meters of rock blasting were performed, and a new road bed and road base were built.

The project also included the construction of several artificial structures along the route that passed through tough terrain. Thus, concrete tubs were built in necessary places, circular drainage pipes of different diameters were installed in 17 places, plastic pipes of different diameters were installed in 36 places, and a 4-pass car bridge with a length of 149.5 meters and a width of 13.5 meters was built.

Then, the road surface was built in accordance with the Construction Norms and Rules, the asphalt-concrete surface was laid, and the road shoulders were empowered.

At the last stage of the project, horizontal marking lines were drawn on the road, road signs and a protective barrier (curved iron beams, monolithic reinforced concrete) were installed in necessary places.

All construction works were carried out according to the schedule and technological sequence.

It should be noted that the construction of the new road bypassing the city of Lachin started in July 2021. The 32-km long road (of which 10 km is located on the territory of Armenia) was built according to the III technical grade. The road is 7-10.5 meters wide, with three lanes on the hills and two lanes on the other areas, the soil bed is 12-15 meters broad, and the shoulders are 2x2.5 (5 m) meters wide.

The new road is considered one of the most important infrastructure projects that have been carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated East Zangazur and Karabakh regions.

Currently, Lachin city is temporarily controlled by the Russian peacekeepers to provide communication between Armenia and Karabakh region. According to the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, the city should be handed over to Azerbaijan after the completion of a new road, which will be an alternative to the Lachin corridor.

Following the completion of the new road bypassing Lachin, Azerbaijan has demanded Armenia clear the unlawfully occupied city and adjacent settlements by August 25.

