Case opened against Azerbaijani company on grounds of unfair competition

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan received a request from Delivery Azerbaijan LLC in connection to the unfair competition from Bolt Services AZ LLC, Trend reports via the State Service.

A corresponding investigation was conducted and a case against Bolt Services AZ LLC was opened on grounds of violation of antimonopoly legislation.

During the consideration of the case, it was revealed that the company violated the requirement of the law and had an undue influence on the adoption of economic decisions by other market entities operating in the same market or wishing to enter this market.

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control gave Bolt Services AZ mandatory instructions in order to prevent and eliminate cases of unfair competition, and also imposed financial sanctions on the company.

