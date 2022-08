8 August 2022 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The head of the Broker LLC Abulfaz Malikov was arrested in Baku, Trend reports.

He was detained as part of a criminal case against high-ranking officials of State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.

A preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen against him In the Sabail district Court.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz