Russian, Kazakh warships dock at Baku port for upcoming army games [PHOTO]

6 August 2022 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Russian and Kazakh navies docked at the Baku port on August 5, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The warships are in Azerbaijan to participate in the Sea Cup contest to be held as part of the “International Army Games-2022” in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, and Sea Cup competitions.

The Azerbaijani representatives twice won the Sea Cup competition. Moreover, our team won 3rd place in the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Field Kitchen contests.

In addition, Azerbaijani tankers took 4th place in the Tank Biathlon among the strongest teams in 2019. It should be noted that the number of competitions that the Azerbaijani army joins increases every year.

