Azerbaijan denounces Armenia for killing of serviceman in Karabakh, urges troops withdrawal

3 August 2022 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

All responsibility for the incident that happened on the territory of Azerbaijan is on the leadership of Armenia, which has not yet withdrawn its illegal armed units from Azerbaijan's territory, Azernews reports.

"The Azerbaijan army positions stationed in the Lachin direction were subjected to intensive fire by illegal Armenian armed detachments on the territory of temporary deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, on the morning of August 3. As a result, serviceman Anar Kazimov was killed.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly claimed that Armenia doesn't fulfill its obligations under the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and the illegal Armenian armed units have not yet been withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan. The latest incident once again shows Armenia's infringing upon the trilateral agreement and undermining efforts to normalize relations between the two countries. It also testifies to Armenia's disrespect for the efforts of international mediators.

"We will continue to take all necessary measures to resolutely ensure Azerbaijan's territorial security and integrity," said the statement.

---

