Azerbaijani Naval Forces warships return from Russia [PHOTO]

2 August 2022 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

The warships and military personnel of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces on a visit to Russia's Kaspiysk in conformity with the joint military action plan returned home, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, a meeting between the delegation of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces and the leadership of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy was held.

Friendly relations between the Azerbaijan Naval Forces and the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy and issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting. Moreover, Azerbaijani seamen participated in several events held in Russia.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz