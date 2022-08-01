Indonesian Youth expresses support toward Azerbaijani government [PHOTO]

1 August 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

August 1, 2022. The Model OIC conference, simulating the session of Standing Committee on Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) was organized by the Indonesian Youth Council and the OIC Indonesian Youth Organization, with the support of the Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), as well as with the partnership of the People's Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia, on July 30-31 in the building of the legislative body of Republic Indonesia (Majelis Permusyawaratan Rakyat). It should be noted that the conference was held as the conclusion of the Model OIC Academy of International Relations, which lasted nearly two months.

More than 50 students from Indonesia's leading universities participated in the simulation games on the topic "Economic Recovery: Consequences of the Covid-19 Pandemic". Representatives of a number of leading ministries and state institutions of Indonesia, which will host the next summit of the G20, which will be held in Bali in November 2022 and will host the theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger", participated in the opening and closing ceremony of the Model OIC simulation games.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Vusal Gurbanov, Acting Director General ICYF-ERC, spoke about the importance of the Model OIC events held at both the national and international levels since 2011, at the initiative of the institution represented by this program, and emphasized the leadership ability of young people in the OIC space. He emphasized the role he played in the strengthening of the Muslim youth, including the importance of supporting such measures aimed at increasing diplomatic skills and unity among Muslim youth in the future.

At the opening ceremony, among others, the Vice Speaker of People's Consultative Assembly Hidayat Nur Wahid, the Vice Chair of Interparliamentary Cooperation Mardani Ali Sera, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, the Senior Advisor to the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs of Indonesia Rulli Nuryanto, the Indonesian National Police Representative Mayndra Eka Vardhana, , Deputy Assistant at the Ministry of Human Development and Culture of Indonesia Dr. Katiman, Co-Chair of Indonesia Young 20 Budi Sugandi, Project Coordinator of the Model OIC Project Ellena Pangestu Kavarera, President of OIC Youth Indonesia and MOIC Country Coordinator to Indonesia Astrid Nadya Rizgita, Chairman of Indonesia National Youth Council and ICYF Vice President Asian Region Tantan Taufiq Lubis, Director of Social Culture and International Organization of Developing Countries at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Penny Devi Herasati, an employee of the Indonesian Ministry of Human Development and Culture Maman Vic and wished good luck to the participants of the festival by giving congratulatory speeches. Astrid Nadya Rizgita, Chairperson of OIC Indonesian Youth Organization, expressed her gratitude to the Indonesian government officials and ambassadors for their support to this event.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Indonesia Model OIC -2022, employees of the Indonesian Ministry of Youth and Sports, Esa Sukmavicaya and Professor Faisal Abdullah, Dean of Faculty of Technology, Indonesia Defense University Pujo Widodo, Coordinator of Directorate of Social Culture and International Organizations of Developing Countries at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ari Aprianto , the ambassadors of Pakistan, Nigeria and Morocco to Indonesia, Mohammad Hassan, Usman Ari Ogah and Ouadia Benabdellah, made a speech and expressed their hopes for the successful completion of the event, including the importance of this program covering the entire OIC region.

It should be noted that, the in the final resolution, adopted by the young participants in the simulation games, they “call on OIC member states, international development agencies, and international financial institutions to invest in the liberated territories of Karabakh and extend their assistance to the Government of Azerbaijan in its rehabilitation and reconstruction of devastations, caused by Armenian aggression and occupation”.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Indonesia has shown their support for this program.

The main goals of the Model OIC - International Relations Academy program are to support the strengthening of international cooperation of young people in the OIC space, to help young people, leaders and members of youth organizations gain new knowledge and experience in the field of diplomacy, management, and communication.

During this year, the program was successfully implemented in the Republic of Tatarstan, Pakistan, as well as in several countries of Central Asia.

---

