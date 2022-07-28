Ships of Azerbaijani Navy enter Russian port [PHOTO]

28 July 2022 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Patrol ships of the Azerbaijani Navy ‘G-121’ and ‘G-129’ sailed to Russia in accordance with the plan of joint activities between Azerbaijani and Russian Defense Ministries, Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense told Trend.

Ministry said that the solemn ceremony of welcoming sailors of Azerbaijani Navy Forces took place in Kaspiysk port of Russia.

The crews of the patrol ships of Azerbaijani Navy Forces will take part in a number of events, ministry said.

