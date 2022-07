25 July 2022 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Araz Ahmadov as the newly-appointed head of Masalli District Executive Authorities; Akbar Abbasov as the newly-appointed head of Lerik District Executive Authorities, and Elvin Pashayev as the newly-appointed head of Goygol District Executive Authorities.

