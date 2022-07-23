Success of press in international cooperation largely depends on its professionalism - Chairman of Board of AZERTAC

23 July 2022 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The success of the press in international cooperation largely depends on such factors as its professionalism, adherence to the traditions of journalism, the introduction of new technologies, and maintaining the image of a reliable news source, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Aslan Aslanov said at the first International Media Forum on "Global trends, new challenges in media" in Shusha, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, on July 22, Trend reports.

Emphasizing the importance of the forum in terms of joint discussion of new media trends, Aslanov noted that in the era of social media, the need for reliable news sources is steadily growing. In this regard, media structures, in particular news agencies, prefer to work with those partners who have experience in news production and whose information is accurate. On the other hand, one of the factors determining the importance of international press cooperation is the trends of the modern era.

According to him, the main directions of international cooperation in the field of media are the exchange of information and the mutual use of best practices.

"This approach contributes to the organization of media structures, increasing their professionalism, wide use of such means as organizing conferences and seminars to analyze the problems of the press. From this point of view, the representation of Azerbaijani media entities in international information institutions is important. I think that the international relations of the Azerbaijani media are now more active and wider. I am confident that ongoing media reforms and innovations will further strengthen international press cooperation," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz