Second Karabakh war witnessed lots of false information paid for by Armenian diaspora – Center for Strategic Studies of Iraq

We can now witness the trails of Armenian vandalism left in liberated Karabakh, Director of the Iraqi Republican Center for Strategic Studies Dr. Moataz Abdel Hamid said at the first International Media Forum on "Global trends, new challenges in media" in Shusha, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, on July 22, Trend reports.

"My statement today is dedicated to the media coverage of the 44-day second Karabakh war, particularly by the Arab media. The international media was proliferating false information paid for by the Armenian diaspora. Moreover, misleading materials were published by Armenia many times," he said.

The director noted that the Armenian side has repeatedly accused Azerbaijan of "destroying the Christian heritage", which is nothing but lies.

"We have seen with our own eyes the destroyed religious monuments subjected to the Armenian aggression in Karabakh. The Iraqis have also suffered from this kind of vandalism. The Armenian media spread fake news about the participation of Iraqi mercenaries in the second Karabakh war. Thus, we should unite in the fight against fake news and strengthen media cooperation," he added.

