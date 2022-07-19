Azerbaijan, EU build relations on mutual benefit, equal partnership principles - expert

19 July 2022 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) are built on the principles of equal partnership and mutual benefit, common interests, political expert Elchin Mirzabayli told Trend.

According to Mirzabayli, the development of cooperation with the EU in various fields has been one of the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy for many years.

He noted that relations between Azerbaijan and the EU are based on fundamental norms and principles of international law, such as territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence and inviolability of borders.

"It’s no coincidence that these principles were laid down as the main directions regulating the bilateral relations in the "Priorities of the EU-Azerbaijan Partnership" document, signed in Brussels in 2018 and extended in 2021 by mutual agreement of the parties until 2024,” the expert also said.

“As it’s known, for several years, work has been underway on a new bilateral agreement which will regulate long-term and multifaceted relations between Azerbaijan and the EU,” he reminded. “Official statements made in connection with the agreement on a significant part of the priority areas which will be included in the agreement suggest that this process will soon be completed and a new stage of relations will begin.”

“The European Union is the main trade and export partner of Azerbaijan. In 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the EU exceeded $15 billion,” Mirzabayli further reminded. “According to a survey conducted with the financial support of the European Union, 80 percent of the EU companies represented in our country expressed their intention to choose Azerbaijan for economic activity, and 53 percent announced their intention to expand their business in our country.”

“In 2021, Azerbaijani exports to the EU countries amounted to $6.8 billion. In the same year, up to 70 percent of Azerbaijani oil exports fell on the EU countries. Last year, through the TAP gas pipeline 8.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas were exported to Europe, and from January through June 2022 - 5.4 billion cubic meters," he added.

“Along with traditional energy resources, one of the topics discussed between Azerbaijan and the EU is the export of "green" electricity from our country to Europe. The projects implemented in our country in this direction give reason to say that Azerbaijan will become one of the key partners of the European Union in the field of green energy,” the expert said.

“Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on strategic partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan in the energy sector during the visit of the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Baku allows us to say that the cooperation of the parties in the energy sector will expand and cover new areas,” Mirzabayli pointed out.

“At the same time, it’s necessary to emphasize the inclusion of the parties' obligations to respect and support the territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders, independence and sovereignty of each other into the memorandum of understanding. This factor once again confirms that the above principles are extremely important for Azerbaijan," he concluded.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz