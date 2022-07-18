European Commission President In Baku tweets: "EU is turning to more reliable energy suppliers"

18 July 2022 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Azerbaijan on July 18, Azernews reports.

She was greeted at the airport by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the head of the European Union (EU) delegation in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mikhalko, Azerbaijani ambassador to Belgium Vagif Sadigov, and other officials.

“The EU is turning to more reliable energy suppliers. Today I’m in Azerbaijan to sign a new agreement. Our goal: double the gas delivery from Azerbaijan to the EU in a few years. Azerbaijan will be a crucial partner for our security of supply and on our way to climate neutrality,” von der Leyen tweeted.

President von der Leyen is expected to hold a meeting and a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting on July 15, President Ilham Aliyev said that an energy deal between the EU and Azerbaijan will be signed on July 18.

The sides are expected to discuss further strengthening the existing cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, as well as energy diversification issues. The Southern Gas Corridor has a central role to play in the EU's natural gas supply, in particular for southeastern Europe, Azernews reports, citing the European Commission’s website.

As both sides pursue their green transition and the Paris Agreement's objectives, the EU and Azerbaijan are also collaborating to develop a long-term relationship on renewable energy and energy efficiency. The EU and Azerbaijan are discussing a new comprehensive deal that will allow for increased collaboration in a variety of sectors, including economic diversification, investment, trade, and full use of civil society's potential.

