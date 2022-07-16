Azerbaijani FM in Tbilisi for first meeting with Armenian counterpart for "good outcome"

16 July 2022 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for a working visit to Georgia, the press service of the ministry told Azernews.

The major objective of the Azerbaijani foreign minister's visit to the Georgian capital is a scheduled visit with the Armenian foreign minister as President Ilham Aliyev confirmed in his speech at the 15 July meeting of his cabinet on the results of the six months of 2022.

"Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are meeting tomorrow. This will be the first meeting between the ministers and we look forward to the meeting producing results. I have had several meetings with the Prime Minister of Armenia, representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia have also had a meeting. But there hasn’t been a meeting between foreign ministers, this will be the first such meeting. But the issues to be discussed are already on the table. I think that a good outcome of this meeting could be the Armenian side establishing its own working group. Because the Azerbaijani side has already established its working group for the preparation of a peace treaty. Members of the group, those represented in that group have been identified. Armenia has yet to take this step. I think this could be viewed as a good result and then other issues can be discussed," Azernews quotes the Azerbaijani president as telling the cabinet meeting on 15 July.

Apart from his scheduled meeting with Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan, the Azerbaijani foreign minister is also expected to have meetings with the host nation's prime minister and foreign minister in Tbilisi.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz