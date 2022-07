6 July 2022 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev has named a new adviser on digitalization, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Rufat Hajialibayov, who previously worked in senior positions at HP, Microsoft, and SAP international companies, was appointed to the position. He has 25 years of continuous experience in the information technology sector.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz