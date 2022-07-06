Additional procedural agreement between Azerbaijan and Türkiye approved

6 July 2022 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev decreed to approve the "Additional procedural agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on amendments to the procedural agreement dated May 6, 2004, on the implementation of the cooperation agreement on social protection between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments", signed on May 19, 2022, in Istanbul.

Following the entry into force of the additional procedural agreement indicated in Part 1 of the decree, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Ministry of Health, and the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance will ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan will submit a notification to the Turkish government on implementing internal procedures required for the additional agreement to enter into force.

