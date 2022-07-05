Iranian official to visit Azerbaijan

5 July 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian will pay a one-day official visit to Azerbaijan on July 5, 2022, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, the Iranian energy minister will meet and conduct talks with Azerbaijani officials, including Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Sahbazov and Deputy Prime Minister Sahin Mustafayev.

On 28 November 2021, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan signed in Ashgabat a trilateral agreement on swapping gas supplies. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

The agreement envisages deliveries of 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters of gas each year, with Turkmenistan supplying gas to Iran and Iran delivering an equal quantity of gas to Azerbaijan. Thus, under the trilateral deal, Turkmenistan will sell 5-6 million cubic meters of gas per day to Azerbaijan. These volumes are expected to increase in the future.

After liberating its lands from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over a 132-km section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border. The re-establishment of control over the state border opened up new prospects for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran in 2021 was $440.8 million.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz