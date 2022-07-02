Azerbaijani leader: “Zangazur Corridor is already becoming a reality”

2 July 2022 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the interaction among the Caspian Sea littoral nations, and the 2018 Aktau Convention on the Legal Status of the sea is of historic importance.

This assessment by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev of the recent Caspian summits, viewed as pivotal in overcoming disagreements and near-conflict situations, is indicative of official Baku’s strong satisfaction as they paved the way for the beneficial use of offshore oil and gas resources for the welfare of nations.

Revisiting the issue and obstacles in nearing approaches of the Caspian littoral states, the Azerbaijani president added that the Aktau Convention crowned many years of work and determined the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

“Its early entry into force will create a solid legal basis for the adoption of even more effective measures aimed at further comprehensive interaction and cooperation between our states,” the president said in his speech in Ashgabat, drawing indirectly the attention of the Iranian president in presence to the need for ratification of the document.

The legal framework of cooperation among the Caspian littoral states is being bolstered and cemented. Agreements have been signed and entered into force in the security, hydrometeorology, transport sectors, conservation and rational use of aquatic biological resources, prevention and elimination of emergency situations, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

Highlighting the importance of interaction based on the respect for the interests of all actors on regional and international platforms amid ongoing conflicts and wars worldwide, the Azerbaijani president reiterated his determination to hugely contribute to peace and prosperity.

“I am pleased to note that our interaction is based on the respect for the interests of all parties, respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence of the Caspian littoral states, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs. The Caspian Sea is an important component of many international and regional projects aimed at improving the well-being of the peoples of our region. The key priorities of littoral states remain the desire to create favorable conditions for the development of mutually beneficial economic cooperation, improve the investment climate, create reliable and secure communications, and attract highly profitable and environmentally friendly technologies,” the president underlined.

An important area of cooperation, the Azerbaijani president added, is the development of transport infrastructure, improving the quality of transport services, and multimodal transportation.

“The bilateral and multilateral agreements concluded among Caspian littoral states in the field of transport create a good basis for turning the Caspian Sea region into a major international transport hub with developed infrastructure,” Ilham Aliyev said, stressing the pivotality of the matter in question.

Azerbaijan is one of the significant transport and logistical centers of Eurasia now. Azerbaijan plays an important part in the development of East-West and North-South international transport corridors.

“We are making effort to effectively use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. This will make it possible to use the transport potential of the Caspian littoral states to the maximum extent and contribute to the implementation of new projects for the development of transport infrastructure.”

Azerbaijan observes an annual increase in cargo transportation through the territory of the country along the East-West and North-South routes. The volumes of transit cargo going through the new international trade seaport of Alat are increasing, the Azerbaijani leader opined.

“After the Victory in the Patriotic War and the resolution of the conflict with Armenia, Azerbaijan began to carry out large-scale work on the reconstruction and restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, including the development of international transport links. The Zangazur corridor is already becoming a reality,” the president concluded.

