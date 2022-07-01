AZERNEWS releases another print issue
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 1 July.
The new edition includes articles: Baku, Berlin mark 30th anniversary of bilateral relations; Exclusive Interview: Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council CEO upbeat on potential co-op with Azerbaijan's healthcare sector; Hungary through the eyes of Azerbaijani photographer; In Conversation with Paul Goble: Russia-West confrontation, Ukrainian crisis, Karabakh and Zangazur, etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.