Azerbaijan reveals updates on non-cash payments in medical institutions

30 June 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the Law on amendments to the Laws "On public health protection" and "On private medical practice", Trend reports.

Payments exceeding 500 manat ($294.29) as part of a health care operation provided by medical institutions will be made in accordance with the Law "On non-cash payments" only in a non-cash form. The changes will also refer to private medical institutions.

