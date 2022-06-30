Azerbaijan reveals updates on non-cash payments in medical institutions
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the Law on amendments to the Laws "On public health protection" and "On private medical practice", Trend reports.
Payments exceeding 500 manat ($294.29) as part of a health care operation provided by medical institutions will be made in accordance with the Law "On non-cash payments" only in a non-cash form. The changes will also refer to private medical institutions.
---
