Pakistani official: Azerbaijan has become major state in region [PHOTO]

1 July 2022 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has become a major state in the region, pursuing a successful political course for many years, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks at the Baku Conference of Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network on "Boosting the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development" that kicked off at the Heydar Aliyev Center on June 30.

According to the chairman, the creation of the Parliamentary Network within the framework of NAM is an important event.

"Pakistan has always supported cooperation in the name of global peace, prosperity, and development and we considered this a priority of our political course. We must focus on a long-term strategy, not a short-term, also think about global peace," Sanjrani added.

During the event, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Mustafa Sentop also emphasized that the two-day meeting within the Baku Conference of the NAM Parliamentary Network will promote significant changes in the member countries.

He added that the efforts for justice in the modern world will contribute to solving global issues.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of multilateral relations. The countries have witnessed the enhancing prestige of the Non-Aligned Movement during Azerbaijan's chairmanship," Sentop stated.

Parliamentary delegations from over 40 countries, as well as representatives of nine international parliamentary organizations, are taking part in the forum. The delegations consist of parliamentary speakers from 15 countries.

Azerbaijan joined the NAM in 2011. With the unanimous decision of the NAM leaders of 2016, Azerbaijan was elected as the chair of the NAM for the period of 2019-2022.

This year, NAM member states unanimously decided to extend Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for one more year until late 2023.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz