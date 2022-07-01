Azerbaijani, Pakistani top brass eye boosting military cooperation [PHOTO]

1 July 2022 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff Col-Gen Karim Valiyev, and Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu have discussed bolstering military cooperation, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Valiyev welcomed the Pakistani guests and expressed his satisfaction with the degree of historic and brotherly ties between the two nations. The chief of the General Staff emphasized the need for further upgrading the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in security, defense, military, military-technical, and military-educational domains, as well as boosting mutual visits at the level of experts.

In response, the commander of the Pakistani Air Force emphasized the importance of such meetings and increasing mutual contacts in improving bilateral relations.

The conference also covered joint drills and other topics of mutual interest.

In the same vein, Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Air Force commander Lt-Gen Ramiz Tahirov and his Pakistani counterpart Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu discussed cooperation issues on June 29, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Tahirov welcomed the Pakistani delegation, emphasizing the expansion of cooperation between the two nations in the sphere of military aviation that has made a significant contribution to further enhancing the combat capacity of both forces.

In reply, Sidhu remarked that educating Azerbaijani military pilots at the Pakistan Air Force Academy, as well as training his country's air force helicopter crews in Azerbaijani aviation training centers, are clear illustrations of the two nations' effective military aviation cooperation.

The parties addressed the issues of mutual interests and shared perspectives on the potential for the growth of cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani air forces.

Earlier that day, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov also discussed a variety of cooperation issues with the senior Pakistani military official.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries to voice political support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan also supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

In September 2021, the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani special forces conducted joint international drills in Baku, codenamed "Three Brothers - 2021".

Under the drills plan, the special forces units carried out practical shootings using small arms and grenade launchers, the report added.

Furthermore, the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan signed the Baku Declaration on cooperation. The document was signed following the trilateral meeting held by speakers of the three countries’ parliaments on July 27, 2021.

