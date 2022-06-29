Turkmen parliamentarians to attend NAM meeting in Baku

29 June 2022 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Turkmen parliamentarians will take part in a meeting of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement and in the events and meetings taking place within its framework in Azerbaijan's capital city Baku, Azernews reports.

According to Turkmen media, the members of parliament will leave for Baku on June 30.

Baku will host a conference, titled "Increase of the role of national parliaments in promoting peace and sustainable development in the world".

A decision to this effect was signed by the Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on June 28.

In a similar vein, Turkmenistan is hosting the 6th Caspian littoral states summit to address the cooperation and security issues of the Caspian littoral states. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also arrived in Ashgabat to attend the summit.

Ahead of the 29 June summit, the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states met in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Xalaf Xalafov, Russian FM Sergei Lavrov, Turkmen FM Rashid Meredow, Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

On January 21, 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan signed a memorandum of understanding over the joint exploration of the Dostlug (Friendship) gas field. According to experts' estimates, the Dostlug gas field contains natural gas and 60-70 million tons of oil.

