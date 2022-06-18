Fate of six Azerbaijani servicemen remains unknown - official

18 June 2022 21:58 (UTC+04:00)

After the end of the second Karabakh War, it became known about 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, who were injured and captured, the head of the State Security Service, chairman of the State Commission for the Affairs of Captives, Missing Persons and Hostages of Azerbaijan Ali Nagiyev said, Azernews reports.

He noted that they were quickly returned to their homeland through the mediation of international organizations: "However the fate of six servicemen remains unknown."

