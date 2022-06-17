Global Baku Forum great event to discuss urgent global problems – commentary

17 June 2022 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

The Global Baku Forum is significantly different, compared to other international forums in terms of scale and depth, Azerbaijani MP Elshan Musayev told Trend.

“Davos Forum covers economic issues, and the Munich Forum covers security issues, but Global Baku Forum is more universal and comprehensive in this regard. It is open to discussion of all political, economic, humanitarian and other topics on international agenda,” he said.

"This forum is attended by both current leaders and former heads of numerous states, well-known public and political figures, leading experts, and also heads of international structures. At the same time, a number of heads of state sent their appeals to the forum," the MP said.

"This indicates the fact that Azerbaijan, as always, is again discussing topics, issues of a global nature, showing great activity in this direction, making another contribution to international politics with its initiative," parliamentarian noted.

MP Vugar Isgandarov said that Azerbaijan's victory in second Karabakh war created new realities.

"Now our main goal is to achieve development of the region in accordance with these realities, also implementation of all provisions of a trilateral statement by Armenia, signed on November 10, 2020,” Isgandarov said.

“Azerbaijan continues to work in this direction. These moments were reflected in the speech of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the opening ceremony of the 9th Global Baku Forum.,” he noted.

“Head of State reiterated the need to fulfill the provisions of the tripartite statement, including reiterated that the fulfillment of the requirement to open Zangazur corridor is a fundamental factor in ensuring peace and stability,” Isgandarov added.

"President Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan's desire for a stable, sustainable and developed region, resolution of Karabakh conflict created a unique opportunity for it, including an opinion on OSCE Minsk Group," Isgandarov said.

Parliamentarian noted that such international events, in general, serve as a successful platform for Azerbaijan to convey its position to the world community.

According to the MP, up to 400 representatives from more than 50 countries, including former heads of state and government, also young leaders, take part in the 9th Global Baku Forum entitled 'Challenges to the Global World Order'.

“The forum actively discusses the most urgent issues in the world, and searches for ways to solve problems,” he said.

