Azerbaijan commemorating anniversary of death of local reporters following mine explosion in Kalbajar

A year has passed since the death of the cameraman of Azerbaijan Television (AZTV) Siraj Abishov and an employee of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, who filmed the Kalbajar district liberated from Armenian occupation [as a result of the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports.

On June 4, 2021, a vehicle that transported a group of reporters, as well as a representative of Kalbajar district Executive Authority Arif Aliyev, sent to the liberated Kalbajar district, hit a mine, as a result of which Abishov and Maharramov were killed and four people were injured.

