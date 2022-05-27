Repair & restoration work in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Juma Mosque continues - Trend TV [PHOTO/VIDEO]

27 May 2022 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Repair and restoration work in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Juma Mosque continues, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The work is being carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. This process is carried out with great care in order to preserve the original appearance of the mosque.

The Karabakh bureau’s film crew visited Aghdam city [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 Second Karabakh war] and observed the mosque restoration process.

The Juma Mosque built in 1868-1870 by the Azerbaijani architect Karbalayi Safikhan Karabakhi.

VIDEO:

--