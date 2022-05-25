Azerbaijan, Estonia eye multifaceted cooperation, regional issues [PHOTO]

25 May 2022 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Estonian Parliament Speaker Juri Ratas have discussed multifaceted cooperation and regional issues on May 25, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the development of cordial relations with Estonia.

The minister underlined the active interaction, including the reciprocal parliamentary visits that both countries have been involved in recently.

The sides exchanged views on prospects of cooperation in a number of areas, including economic, information technology, environmental, humanitarian, and other fields. The potential for collaboration in the domains of information technology, education, and alternative energy was particularly emphasized.

Furthermore, Bayramov briefed Ratas on the post-conflict situation in the region, demining by Azerbaijan of its liberated lands, extensive restoration, and construction work in the region, steps taken to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the latest meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Brussels.

The minister noted that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (the period which has been associated with a number of successes in the development of relations) and expressed interest in further development of cooperation.

Ratas described his visit to Azerbaijan as “very productive”, pointing to his meeting with the Azerbaijani president and his visit to Shusha. He praised the two nations' historical relations and congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on May 28 - Independence Day.

Speaker Ratas said that Estonia has always backed Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and that his nation is committed to regional peace.

The sides also discussed Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union, regional issues, including the situation in Ukraine, and other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz