Azerbaijan's Shusha to host international conference on 'Economics of Culture: Development Impulses from Shusha'

21 May 2022 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Shusha will host the international scientific and practical conference on ‘Economics of Culture: Development Impulses from Shusha’ with the joint support of the special mission of Azerbaijan’s President to Shusha, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Culture, ADA University, the Karabakh Revival Foundation, and the Institute of Economics of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) on September 18-19, 2022, the Organizing Committee told Trend.

The reports in the following areas will be presented at the conference:

- establishment of a new economy and development of cultural areas in Karabakh;

- formation of a creative economy in Shusha.

The authors of the reports selected by the Organizing Committee will receive a special invitation to the conference. The reports must be submitted in electronic form in Azerbaijani (Turkish), Russian or English and compiled in accordance with the following requirements:

- in Microsoft Word A4 format, Times New Roman font, font size – 12, line spacing – 1.15; margins: left – 3 cm, right – 1 cm, top and bottom – 2 cm.

- volume of the report – 15,000-20,000 characters;

- title of the report – 12-point font, capital letters, bold;

- surname, name, patronymic of the author (authors), in full, with 12-point font;

- academic degree, academic title of the author (authors), name of the institution where he/she works or studies (for doctoral students and dissertators), e-mail address, contact number – in 11-point font, on a new line;

- conclusion – 11-point font, maximum 1,000 characters.

The structure of the text should be as follows:

- problem statement

- analysis and evaluation

- conclusion

- bibliography (in alphabetical order) in 11-point font.

Reports in electronic format must be sent before August 18, 2022 to the e-mail address - ([email protected]) of Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee R. Sabir.

