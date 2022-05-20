AZERNEWS releases another print issue

20 May 2022 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 20 May.

The new edition includes articles: Control over enclaves/exclaves: Retain or transfer?; As Belarus premier embarks on Azerbaijan visit, expert weighing the pros and cons; Latvian artist shows her art works in Shusha; MPs discuss cooperation between Milli Majlis & European Parliament, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.