Azerbaijani health minister visits war veterans undergoing medical treatment in Turkey [PHOTO]

20 May 2022 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev on a visit to Turkey visited veterans, who were wounded during the Second Karabakh War, and are currently undergoing treatment in Turkey, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Musayev stressed that President Ilham Aliyev always pays special attention and care to public health protection.

"Taking care of the families of martyrs and war veterans is one of the priority directions of the state policy," he said.

He stressed that during the 44-day Patriotic War, one of the most glorious pages of Azerbaijan's history was written.

"From the onset of the war up to this day, Turkey has been close to Azerbaijan. The support of Turkish specialists is very important to us to restore the health of our veterans. I believe that you will soon recover and return to your homeland," he said.

The health minister also added that after veterans return home, they will be able to continue their medical treatment at the Sanatorium and Rehabilitation Center.

Earlier, the delegation held a meeting with members of the Azerbaijani Physicians Association.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Rashad Mammadov, who spoke at the event, briefed on the activities of doctors in Turkey. He recalled that in the critical stages of the coronavirus pandemic and during the Second Karabakh War, a group of Azerbaijani doctors, who worked in Turkey voluntarily, returned to Azerbaijan, and did everything possible to restore the health of the war veterans, as well as people infected with the coronavirus.

In turn, Teymur Musayev emphasized that the national health care system is always ready to help local doctors who specialize in foreign countries, adding that all necessary conditions will be created for those who wish to return home.

Moreover, as part of the visit to Turkey, a delegation got acquainted with the activities of one of the most prestigious medical universities in Turkey, Hacettepe University.

Speaking at the event, University Rector Professor Abdurrahim Haluk Ozen emphasized close ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the sphere of healthcare.

Recalling the protocol signed between Hacettepe University and the Azerbaijani Medical University in 2018, he noted that specialists of Hacettepe University regularly participate in training programs, international scientific conferences, and webinars held at the university.

In turn, Musayev emphasized that new opportunities have been created for cooperation in the sphere of medical education, including for the exchange of modern methodological and scientific-practical information in the sphere of professional education of medical specialists.

“Azerbaijan Medical University, one of the oldest universities in the country, effectively cooperates with the most prestigious universities in Turkey, including Hacettepe University,” he said.

Teymur Musayev arrived in Turkey for a two-day working visit on May 17. During the visit, the Azerbaijani and Turkish health ministers signed a roadmap of cooperation for 2022-2023.

