President Ilham Aliyev shows support for dev't of Turkey by participating in opening ceremony of Rize-Artvin airport - expert

18 May 2022 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

The participation of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in the opening ceremony of Rize-Artvin airport is a step in support of Turkeydevelopment, researcher-academic at Center for Global Governance of Shanghai University (China) Selim Han Yeniacun told Trend.

According to him, the opening of Rize-Artvin airport is very important for economic and commercial development, especially in the Eastern Black Sea region.

"Opening of this airport together with the President of Azerbaijan is also a special political message in the context of both the Eastern Black Sea and South Caucasus regions," said Yeniacun.

Yeniacun noted that Turkish-Azerbaijani relations have further strengthened in political, economic and cultural spheres with the signing of the Shusha Declaration (signed in the liberated Shusha city on June 15, 2021).

"Opening of Rize-Artvin airport is also important for this region in terms of tourism potential and economy. Participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the opening ceremony of the airport is a step in supporting the development of Turkey," Yeniacun added.

President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arrived on a working visit to the fraternal country on May 14 and heads of state took part in the opening ceremony of Rize-Artvin airport.

The foundation of Rize-Artvin Airport was laid on April 3, 2017, and it is the second after Turkish Ordu-Giresun Airport and the fifth in the world to be built on a sea embankment.

