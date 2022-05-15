Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have discussed cooperation and regional issues, the ministry reported on May 14.

In a telephone conversation, the ministers noted with satisfaction the high level of development of bilateral relations.

The sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation in economic, trade, transport, humanitarian and other fields between the two countries.

The activities of the Iran-Azerbaijan State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation and the implementation of agreements reached in this framework were praised.

The top diplomats underlined that mutual visits gave a positive impetus to the development of relations. Bayramov welcomed the invitation of his counterpart to visit Iran saying that the visit would take place soon.

The sides also discussed the regional situation and issues of mutual interest on the international agenda.

---