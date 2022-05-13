A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 13 May.

The new edition includes articles: Armenian opposition remains obdurately inflexible, Pashinyan panders to its prejudices; Finland launches first freight train from China via Azerbaijan; Culinary chefs gather at Shusha Culinary Festival; Shusha: Anatomy of Rebirth, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.