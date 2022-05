By Trend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan hosted an event and exhibition on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic on May 6, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The event was attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Italian Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the embassy staff.

The event began with the national anthems of both countries.

While delivering a speech at the event, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov stated that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are based on historical roots and traditions of friendship, and relations have developed dynamically in all directions over the past 30 years. The deputy minister stressed that the two countries have a multidimensional strategic partnership in political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian and other fields.

Khalafov noted with satisfaction Italy's position based on international law and justice during the 44-day second Karabakh war. In conclusion, he conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of a significant day and wished peace, tranquility, and prosperity to the peoples of both countries.

Speaking later at the event, Italy's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri proudly noted the achievements in the development of Azerbaijan-Italy relations over the past 30 years and expressed congratulations on this significant occasion. The ambassador noted with pleasure the high-level cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in various areas. Meanwhile, the ambassador referred to the intensification of people-to-people contacts between the two countries, noting the expansion of cooperation, especially in the field of education.

At the end of the event, the participants got acquainted with a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.

