Participants of the 5th Congress of the World Azerbaijanis are going to Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, with great pride to hold the Congress of World Azerbaijanis, the Congress participant, Chairman of the Azerbaijanis League of Russia's Samara region Shirvan Karimov said within Trend News Agency's “Actual with Sahil Karimli” project.

"The event has a great symbolic importance as well. We express special gratitude to our victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev for giving us such priceless feelings," he stated.

According to Karimov, Azerbaijanis from all over the world are rightfully proud of today's strong and powerful Azerbaijan and victory achieved during the second Karabakh war.

“Each of us walks with our heads held high, because our pride was restored as a result of the second Karabakh war,” he said.

As chairman noted, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani diaspora has strongly developed, strengthened, and protected the country's interests in a proper way.

“We have witnessed this during World War II. All our compatriots rallied around the Supreme Commander-in-Chief like an 'iron fist', which resulted in a brilliant victory,” Karimov added.

He also added that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation had unique merits in developing diaspora activities.

“The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has always supported us. We are grateful to the Azerbaijani state for attention and concern,” Karimov said.

