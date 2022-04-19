By Trend

The US remains committed to building peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the country’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger told Trend, speaking at an open door day event held at the US embassy in Baku on April 19.

"The US will seek to resolve any conflict issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.

The US will facilitate the negotiation process between the parties Litzenberger noted.

The EU has also recently provided support on this issue, which is very welcome by the US, he added.



