The Azerbaijani army units continue to carry out the planned disposal of ammunition with expired service life and unsuitable for use in accordance with all security measures, Azertag has reported citing the Defence Ministry.

The ammunition disposal process will be carried out at the Seyfali training ground in Azerbaijan, Ganja from 18 to 23 April, the report added.

"The public will be regularly informed about the ongoing explosive work", the ministry said.

A similar procedure was carried out by the ministry on April 4-9.

Over 700 mines and unexploded ordnance have been defused as a result of joint demining activities carried out by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), the Defence Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry and the State Border Service in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands on April 1-14, the Working Group on mine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters reported earlier.

It was underlined that two civilians and one serviceman were injured in a mine explosion in Tartar and Zangilan regions in April.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from Armenia’s 30-year occupation are among the most mine-littered areas in the world. Azerbaijan along with its partners carries out demining activities in these lands to ensure livelihood in the region.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

