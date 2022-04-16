Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed a number of aspects of regional issues related to the practical implementation of the trilateral agreements of November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu on April 15.

During the meeting, they also focused on the development of bilateral relations, primarily in the context of implementing the provisions of the Declaration on Allied Interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Russia collaborate in a variety of fields, including economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Azerbaijani investments in Russia's economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of these investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion, with $5 billion invested in the oil sector and $1.3 billion invested in non-oil sectors. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Declaration on "Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation" on February 22. The Declaration aims to elevate Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level: allied relations.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the three leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some points related to humanitarian issues and the issue of unblocking of transport corridors which applies to the railway and to automobile communications.

On December 14, 2021, during the Brussels meeting, organized between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders at European Council President Charles Michel's initiatives, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the conditions agreed in the Sochi meeting. Both sides agreed to establish a temporary working group on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

On April 6, 2022, Aliyev, Pashinyan and Michel met in a trilateral format in Brussels again. Both Aliyev and Pashinyan expressed a willingness to work quickly toward a peace agreement between their countries. To that end, it was decided to instruct foreign ministers to begin work on drafting a future peace treaty that would address all of the issues.

At the same time, it was also agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by late April. The Joint Border Commission's mandate will be to: delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the borderline.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz