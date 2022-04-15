A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 15 April.

The new edition includes articles: Post-war tenets anew: President Aliyev reinstates key creeds; Armenia sees peace with Azerbaijan as only alternative; Country achieves high financial performance in early 2022; Wonderful music that gives butterflies in stomach, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.