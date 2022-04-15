By Sabina Mammadli

Ambassador Wolfgang Manig has described Azerbaijan as Germany's important economic partner in the South Caucasus, Azertag has reported.

He made the remarks on April 13 at a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov to mark the 30th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

The ambassador stressed the importance of the high-level bilateral visits, as well as the development of cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, security, cultural and other fields.

Moreover, Manig noted that the embassy places high value on the activities of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the Goethe Center in Baku, which contributes to humanitarian relations.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the history of diplomatic relations between the countries and stressed that bilateral ties develop at all levels. They also focused on the prospects for future cooperation.

The deputy foreign minister noted the importance of continuing the Azerbaijani-German political dialogue and the positive dynamics in the economic sphere.

Touching upon Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union, he stressed Azerbaijan's crucial role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

Furthermore, Khalafov noted the importance of the visits of the foreign and energy ministers to Berlin last month in terms of discussing issues on the bilateral agenda with the new German government.

He provided updates about the post-war regional situation, Azerbaijan's views on the post-conflict period, and the steps taken by the country to establish regional peace. He praised Germany's understanding of the new realities in the region.

The impact of the historical heritage of the settlement of the German community in Azerbaijan in the XIX century on the good relations between the nations was also noted.

Then the parties familiarized themselves with the photo album dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

On January 12, 1992, Germany recognized Azerbaijan's independence. Azerbaijan and Germany established diplomatic relations on February 20, 1992. On September 2, 1992, Azerbaijan opened its first embassy in Western Europe, in Germany, while on September 22, 1992, Germany established its embassy in Azerbaijan.

The working group on Azerbaijan-Germany inter-parliamentary relations from Azerbaijan and the German-South Caucasus parliamentary group from Germany carry out inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

On March 7, 1997, the Azerbaijani parliament created the working group on Azerbaijani-German inter-parliamentary relations.

The Azerbaijan-German trade turnover amounted to $817.5 million in 2020. Trade between the two countries amounted to $659.8 million in January-August 2021.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), as the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan, provides information services and supports companies in their market and business research since 2012. The AHK Azerbaijan emerged from the German-Azerbaijan Business Association (DAWF) founded in 1999. With more than 140 member companies (as of April 2020), the AHK Azerbaijan is the most powerful European economic association in Azerbaijan.

