The Embassy of France in Azerbaijan has shared the results of the first round of the presidential election at the Baku electorate poll, Trend reports via the Embassy.

The number of registered voters at the close of the poll amounted to 189, while the number of actual voters totaled 101.

According to the results, those candidates that reached the runoff election are current president Emmanuel Macron (34.34 percent in Baku poll), and, the leader of the National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, (8.08 percent in Baku poll).

The first round of the presidential elections was held in France on Sunday. The eligible voters were chosen between 12 candidates. The second round will be held on April 24.

