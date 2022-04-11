By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan plans to appoint a new Central Bank board member.

On April 11, Azerbaijan's parliamentary committee for economic policy, Industries, and Business Enterprise met to discuss the issue.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's proposals for the dismissal of Elman Rustamov as chairman of the Central Bank and the appointment of Taleh Kazimov to this position were discussed.

The committee reached a positive conclusion on both submissions and recommended that they be discussed during the parliament's plenary session.

Azerbaijan's parliament will address the issue of dismissal of Elman Rustamov from the post of chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on April 12.

The agenda of the parliament's plenary session has been amended in this regard. Thus, the number of items on the agenda has been increased from four to six.

The agenda included the release of Elman Rustamov from the post of Chairman of the Central Bank and the appointment of Taleh Kazimov to this position.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz