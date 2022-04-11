The availability of rich raw materials and resources for the development of our country's industrial potential, as well as the mobilization of the potential of industries, has a significant qualitative and quantitative impact on the sustainable development of these areas.

Although the oil sector is the driving force behind Azerbaijan's industrial development, mechanical engineering, metallurgy, chemical complex, processing, and mining enterprises all play important roles in the development of the non-oil industry.

Azeraluminium LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, was established as part of reforms to expand the non-oil sector's development potential, and it contributes to the development of non-ferrous metallurgy. The company, which specializes in aluminum, has a 50,000-tonne annual production capacity. Primary aluminum, continuous casting, and cold-rolling products are manufactured here and are widely used in construction, machine building, food packaging, power generation, and other fields.

Today, one of the key issues that must be addressed to ensure the long-term development of the aluminum industry is the development of a raw materials base. Anode blocks are one of the primary raw materials required for aluminum production. Azeraluminium LLC intends to implement a project on calcination of petroleum coke and production of anode blocks in order to organize the production of anode blocks, one of the main raw materials for aluminum production, using local petroleum coke.

Calcination of crude petroleum coke and the production of anodes from calcined petroleum coke at the next production stage provide an additional economic benefit. The calcined petroleum coke is then used to make high-quality anodes, which are one of the most important raw materials for the primary aluminum industry, reducing the country's reliance on imports while also creating export opportunities.

At the outset of the project, it is planned to determine the project's investment indicators for the production of anode blocks using local petroleum coke, set up production processes, consider environmental factors, and conduct a feasibility study to assess the effectiveness. For this purpose, the terms of reference were prepared and a tender was announced. The announcement was made on several websites in order to increase competition in the procurement process, achieve efficiency, and attract consulting companies with extensive and international experience in this field.

