By Vugar Khalilov

Three people have been arrested over the nightclub explosion that took place in Baku on April 3, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has reported.

According to preliminary evidence, a gas cylinder filled with compressed propane gas was used illegally and in breach of existing standards in the facility's kitchen. The explosion of the gas cylinder caused destruction and fire in the building, the report added.

During the investigation, Rasul Rasulov, an administrator at Merser Food LLC, who rented the catering facility and was responsible for complying with fire safety rules, was charged under Azerbaijani Criminal Code Article 225.2 (violation of fire safety rules - negligently causing death or other grave consequences).

Orkhan Safarov, the founder and manager of the club, was charged under Criminal Code Article 314.2 (negligence resulting in the death of the victim or other grave consequences).

Moreover, during the investigation, the inspector of the 2nd Territorial State Fire Department of the State Fire Control Service of the Emergency Ministry, Ruslan Mammadov, who was responsible for ensuring fire safety in the area, was charged under Criminal Code Article 314.2 for neglecting his professional duties.

All three persons were remanded in custody under the Binagadi district court's relevant rulings.

The Prosecutor General's Office's investigation department has begun a criminal investigation into the case under relevant Criminal Code articles.

The public will be kept up to date on the investigation's progress and outcomes, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

It should be noted that one person was killed and 37 others were injured in the explosion at the Location nightclub on the first floor of a residential building in Baku’s Sabail district at around 0300, on April 3. Moreover, 14 cars, one apartment and two non-residential facilities were damaged.

---